To the editor:
A word of thanks to Tom Eastman and The Conway Daily Sun team for the moving and accurate story about Floyd Corson (aka the Maestro) turning 90 and continuing to contribute to our community as a treasure. Jamie Gemmiti’s front page photo caught Floyd as he is, alert and ready to take on the keyboards.
It is of interest to note that Floyd has a direct playing connection to Ludwig Van Beethoven whose own 250th birthday the musical world celebrates this year on Dec. 16, 2020.
Consider this: Floyd’s playing partner in four-hand and two piano recitals, Duncan Cumming, a professor of music at Albany State University in New York, was a student of world-renowned pianist and occasional North Conway concert performer Frank Glazer. Corson, a friend of Glazer’s was also coached by Glazer. Glazer (1915-2015) studied with Atur Schnabel (1882-1951), an Austrian who lived in Germany when Glazer studied under him in Berlin.
Schnabel, in turn, studied with Theodor Leschetizy (1830-1915). Leschetizy was German; Leschetizy studied with Carl Czerny (1791-1857). Czerny was Austrian; and Czerny studied with Ludwig van Beethoven. Beethoven was German. Anyone who ever took piano lessons studied using Czerny’s practice pieces.
So, that’s another valley legacy of which there are so many that makes us rich not only in scenery but the arts.
Carl E. Lindblade
North Conway
