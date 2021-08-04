To the editor:
My politics are pretty liberal, so I'm usually pleased to read a thoughtful letter to the Sun that reflects my leanings.
But I cringe when yet another attack job appears from frequent writer Mr. Q. Snyder. He may have fancy degrees, but the personal insults he slings reflect an arrogant ignorance of civil persuasive discourse, and do nothing to advance liberal ideas.
From two letters in July, he calls conservatives "idiots, wackadoodle, liars, buffoons, rotten, clowns, scoundrels, turkeys, bovine-brained, hacks, pitiful fools, stupid, gullible, misguided, fascist."
Whose mind does he think this will change? MWV conservatives must smile at each new insult-laden missive, and should probably thank him for advancing their cause.
Bruce Curtis-McLane
Jackson
