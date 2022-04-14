We, the people, depend on the judicial branch and ultimately the Supreme Court to confirm that laws and regulations are legal. The issue today is that there exists something known as a shadow docket within the Supreme Court.
The shadow docket involves cases the court determines without publicly hearing the legal arguments for the two sides. Then, the public can’t understand the basis for the conclusion or gain confidence that all sides of the argument have been considered. Because there can be no appeal to a Supreme Court decision, this can lead court observers to conclude that decisions are arbitrary. When that happens, the public loses faith in the integrity of this most important institution.
This happened most recently when the court, in the case Louisiana v. American Rivers, refused to allow the Biden administration to overturn former President Donald Trump’s administration regulation that limited the ability of states to block projects that could pollute rivers and streams. This decision should make no one happy. Without clean water, we have nothing.
Even the chief justice to the court, John Roberts, dissented from the order. Other seemingly arbitrary uses of the shadow docket include allowing the Texas abortion law to stand and overturning two Alabama congressional district maps that had been determined by a lower court to be unconstitutional under the Voting Rights Act.
It was the theft of the seat vacated by Anthony Kennedy, when the Senate refused to consider Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland that we received the current lopsided supermajority currently held by Republican nominees. We can only lose faith in justice with the use of the shadow docket.
Today, it is more important than ever that we vote Democrats into office so that over time, we can once again have a balanced Supreme Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.