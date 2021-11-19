To the editor:
I’m an ER doctor with past ties to the valley. I wish Tom McLaughlin good health, and trust he gets excellent care if he has to go to an ER.
However, the irony of Tom’s letter is that he has been actually encouraging the attitudes that have been so harmful to the spirit of emergency healthcare workers.
In a recent blog post, to cite one example, he recounted deliberately ignoring a sign in a store asking customers to mask up. Tom, I’ve met many folks with this attitude in the ER, and it’s folks like you who are wearing us down.
So thanks for the concern about our well-being, but how about you just wear your mask when folks ask, OK?
Brooks Walsh, M.D.
(former Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance EMT)
New Haven Conn.
