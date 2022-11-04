It’s interesting to see a warped, frustrated, old man get easily upset. With a decade of service, letters highlighting his voting record are expected during an election. Rep. Glenn Cordelli should get a thicker skin if he can’t handle the truth. Maybe Glenn needs to rethink his votes if he is ashamed or can’t explain those votes.
My fiancé, Grace Trites, wrote a letter to this paper. Grace wrote her letter with her own opinions and endorsed the candidate she felt was best suited to serve Wolfeboro, Tuftonboro and Ossipee in Carroll County’s District. Grace asked me if I was OK with her writing that letter. I told Grace she could express her political opinions as she saw fit without my input. I am not her boss; I am her partner, a coequal.
Cordelli took to Twitter after Grace wrote her letter, saying I somehow coordinated it and suggesting Grace has no agency. Glenn, maybe, women can’t have separate opinions from their spouses in your world. Perhaps they need to ask permission to express those opinions. In our relationship and the real world, Grace can express herself as she sees fit.
Glenn, please explain your votes and discuss issues. Grace wrote a factual letter, whether we like it or not. If you can’t justify your votes, then politics isn’t quite for you. Your tiresome diatribes of deflecting are getting old. Just shoot us straight for once.
