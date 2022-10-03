The abortion advocates assert “women’s rights,” are the protection of a women’s reproductive health relating to human rights, including the right to life, health and privacy. Further, the argument is that women’s rights to choose protects health, maintains a standard of living of choice, and can prevent the birth due to unfavorable circumstances. Abortionists tell society that abortion is justified because the fetus is not fully formed. Yet, science tells us that human life begins with fertilization of the ovum.
The claim that women’s reproductive rights are threatened and who seek the advancement to kill the innocent unborn contradicts human rights and undermines public morality. Abortion is a sign of an extremely dangerous crisis of the moral sense, which is the incapability of distinguishing between good and evil or right and wrong.
Americans understand the responsibility of duty carried out at home, in school, the workplace, and cherish the value of children in a family and society. But the public rhetoric fighting for abortion rights glosses over the essential rights and responsibilities of independence, self-discipline, freedom and order provided to all Americans. We seek rights as if they have no intrinsic relation to duties.
A women’s right to choose versus the fetus’s right to life clashes into conflict and diminishes any perception when considering alternatives to abortion. The duty to avoid abortions is hardly discussed. American culture can consider that rights are always linked with duties since in human society, one person’s rights correspond to a duty in all other persons, namely, acknowledging and respecting the right in question.
Rights, without acknowledging corresponding responsibilities, omits the duty to care for life or community and consequently, diminishes morality. Those who forget or neglect to carry out their respective duties are people who build with one hand and destroy with the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.