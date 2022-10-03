To the editor:

The abortion advocates assert “women’s rights,” are the protection of a women’s reproductive health relating to human rights, including the right to life, health and privacy. Further, the argument is that women’s rights to choose protects health, maintains a standard of living of choice, and can prevent the birth due to unfavorable circumstances. Abortionists tell society that abortion is justified because the fetus is not fully formed. Yet, science tells us that human life begins with fertilization of the ovum.

