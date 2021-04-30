To the editor:
I follow the news quite closely and I especially enjoy reading other folks’ letters. A common occurrence is a letter-writer who will offer a rebuttal or support to something that was published a few days prior. I suggest that the writer reference the date of the issue that prompted him/her to write. In so doing, one could then go on line to easily find the issue date of the Sun that prompted the latest letter.
What prompted me to write was Knute Ogren’s letter in the April 29 Sun where he was critical of something that GOP leader Frank McCarthy said in a previous column. He went on to say several things that Democrats “never” do or say. My parents used to say “never say never” for obvious reasons.
Mr. Ogren also criticized the Sun for giving space to Mr. McCarthy since he (Ogren) strongly disagreed with what McCarthy wrote in his column. If the Sun had to fact-check every letter prior to publication it would be difficult to substantiate the truth. There are ongoing controversies in the national scene where Facebook and YouTube for example, are deleting controversial discussions. In so doing. they could be denying the opinion of one side of an issue.
I congratulate the Sun for publishing many points of view both in various columns and letters.
Bob Lundgren
Wakefield
