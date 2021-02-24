To the editor:
I see that “critical race theory” is now fighting to predominate in the academic marketplace, much like its sister philosophy the doctrine of Original Sin did long ago in the Catholic church. People are quitting their college jobs over critical race theory, and fashioning bills at the N.H. State House to put it in and/or keep it out of the public schools.
There are things not to like about Thomas Jefferson, as there are about most real life people, but one of the things he should be credited with is this oath: “I have sworn at the altar of God eternal hostility to all forms of tyranny over the mind of man.” Teaching us how to think and telling us what to think are two very different things. Public school teachers do best when they stick to the former and leave the indoctrinating to the politicians, religious leaders, newspaper columnists and other gasbags.
Should we all feel some collective guilt and shame over the crimes of our predecessors that we never had the pleasure to meet? Call me a sociopath, but I don’t. It’s a policy decision for me. I only guilt myself for things I personally have done wrong. I do, however, feel a great debt of gratitude to the 360,000 Union soldiers who died, many childless, so that, among other things, slaves could gain their freedom.
I hope when this new administration sets its collectivist mind to assessing the cost of reparations for slavery, as they plan to, that they figure out how to work those soldiers’ contributions into their calculations. Because those soldiers gave, many involuntarily, at the office, not just their lives, but all the imaginary lives of their potential descendants. That’s a contribution a sober accountant might even consider … priceless. Where are their reparations?
Bob Drake
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.