Walter Davis writes, “Getting the vaccine gives you 100 percent protection against dying if you get COVID-19.”
That’s the kind of misinformation that can get people killed! Ask Vincent Konidare, 58 years old, fully vaccinated with no co-morbidities, formerly of The Palm Beach Post. He won’t answer you of course because ... he’s dead. From COVID-19.
In fact, according to an article from WHSV Channel 3 last October, Konidare is not alone. Citing a report from some organization known as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 25,000 fully vaccinated Americans were dying of the virus as of last Oct. 4.
If vaccinated virus victims were compared to fatal commercial plane crashes (Walter Davis-style), that would amount to almost five fatal plane crashes a year, which is not terribly far from the number of fatal commercial plane crashes we actually get every year.
So pretty safe. A lot safer than you’ll be if you get COVID. But not as safe as if you don’t get COVID. Not getting COVID, the chance of your dying of COVID is actually zero.
These numbers are a lot to think about. I don’t know how trustworthy the counts are. I’ve chosen to be fully vaccinated because it looks to me like the right thing to do to keep people safe and I do recommend that everyone follow suit. But just as John Madden, the football announcer, chose to ride buses across the country for fear of flying, I understand why some people prefer to avoid both the disease and the cure. Some of those people won’t even be wrong.
Look at John Madden, for example. He was far far more likely to die in a bus crash than a plane crash, but he wound up dying in neither. Go figure.
