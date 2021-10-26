To the editor:
Everyone has heard of the hostile work environment — discrimination based on someone’s race, a pinched buttock, or a boss who rants or curses at his subordinates, right? We all sympathize with the employee when these things happen.
But what about when we’re the boss?
Our town officials and school boards work for us. Our police, firemen, teachers and yes, school nurses work for us. We — collectively — are the boss.
I’m writing in sympathy and support for Helen Crowell, the school nurse in Bartlett. The Sun recently reported her early retirement in a manner that linked it to her comments about how to deal with the COVID pandemic. Her support of masking and vaccines drew the ire of both community members and board member Scott Grant, who was the sole vote against accepting her early retirement.
I don’t know Helen or how she feels about her retirement, but it is easy to imagine a 60-year-old woman who was intimidated and frightened by signs saying “Helen Must Go.” What other abuse did she suffer? Was it safe for her to go to work? I prefer to think of her as someone who simply decided it was not worth the hassle.
And what of Grant’s vote? Surely, the school board should unanimously support the desire of a long-time employee to remove themselves from the community cross-hairs by accepting early retirement. What other context would better support an early retirement approval? How could one vote against it?
I agree with Helen’s reported statement that we should not indulge the crazies. In fact, we should go a step further and protect Helen from their abuse, both at school board meetings and her workplace. Let’s all do a better job.
Bill Scott
La Canada Flintridge, Calif.
