To the editor:
While dishonorable, Mr. Trump’s refusal to concede is within his rights, as are his various lawsuits. But we all have the right to have a functioning government, and Mr. Trump has been completely absent from the scene since the election. He is either unable to do the job or sulking at his defeat and unwilling.
Let’s call on Mr. Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. We are a country in crisis as a result of the pandemic. Mr. Pence, Mr. Pompeo, Mr. Barr and the other members of the cabinet can build their political standing for 2024 by doing the right thing, addressing the virus and the economy and conducting an effective transition to Mr. Biden’s administration.
Bill Scott
Madison
