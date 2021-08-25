To the editor:
Jim Petrangelo's letter in the Aug. 21 Sun claims masking and vaccines should be a matter of individual choice. He's wrong.
There's plenty of precedent for mandatory vaccine — Washington mandated small pox inoculation for the Continental Army and we all got required TDP shots as kids (just had my booster). There's no question of whether these life-saving measures can be compulsory, but should they be?
In a word, yes.
Jim has a habit of standing up for his personal rights — note the internet stories about him chaining himself to the gates of the White House, or suing Ohio municipalities over perceived slights — but what he does not understand is that good government requires us all to go along with some things (masks) that are personally inconvenient but which protect others.
Jim makes sport of a woman who had the courage to insist that he comply with a Home Depot mask mandate. By wearing her mask, he says, she was protected. So what is she worried about asks Jim.
Simple answer: Other people besides herself.
Pietrangelo's hidden mantra is "no one is the boss of me" but of course, he is wrong here, too. All of us benefit from both society and government. Even when it is not mandatory, It's our civic duty and moral obligation to mask up.
Man up Jimmie, and get the jab. Alternatively, tell that Sun's readers that it is a matter of your personal choice not to, and that you will not expect government funded COVID care.
Bill Scott
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.