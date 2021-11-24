To the editor:
Mr. Knudson’s letter last Friday, Nov. 19, which label Joe Lentini as a “dictator” was nothing short of a shameful, insult to Joe.
Joe has more than 50 years of volunteer work in this valley — including safety talks, teaching and a significant number of Mountain Rescue missions where he and others put their safety after that of others. He has been — and still is — an active EMT here in the valley. He responded to Memorial Hospital’s request for COVID help when they needed staff and continues to help today.
Joe has been a school board member and then the chair of that board for almost nine years, with the stated goal of improving educational opportunities for the children of Mount Washington Valley and keeping them safe.
Safety has been part and parcel of Joe’s life. By far the greatest safety challenge he has faced been helping to protect our children and their families from the COVID-19 virus, while doing everything possible to continue good education for the young people. He did not do this alone. No “dictatorship” here! He worked with the Conway School Board and the administrators and staff of SAU 9. As the chair of the school board he is the leader, but as many of you may or may not know, all decisions at school board meetings are decided by the vote of seven members, not Joe, he has only one of those votes.
That Mr. Knudson has the gall to refer to Joe as a “dictator” is quite appalling. Joe has a tough job as the chair and leaders the board and has always placed himself in the difficult areas of the board’s needs. Things such as negotiating wages, work roles, and yes, asking people who have walked past about three signs saying, “masks required in this building” to put on a mask if they want to stay. Any one of the board could have made that request, but simply, Joe felt it his duty.
The so-called “masking decree” is not Joe’s. It is part of the school-wide re-entry plan which was worked on by a significant number of SAU 9 representatives, staff and some board members since last spring.
Regarding M. Knudson’s curious cliche about Joe being “the most dangerous person in the room to spread COVID” because he helps at the hospital. I counter that inference, by pointing out that, because he helps in the hospital, Joe is surely the most sanitized person in the room, and therefore the least likely to spread COVID — and he wears a mask!
And further, to refer to Joe Mosca, Jessica Whitelaw and Michelle Capozzoli as Joe’s Marxist groupies who never seem to challenge him is, well, highly incorrect and incredibly rude. It would appear to me that they learned good manners at a much earlier stage in their life than Mr. Knudson.
In short, Joe Lentini is well-respected in this valley. That does not mean everyone agrees with him all the time. Sometimes even his friends don’t agree with him but he works his heart out with the board trying to keep this community safe and it’s children well-schooled in this horrible time we are all living through.
Bill Aughton
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.