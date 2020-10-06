To the editor:
My wife and I have known Republican state Rep. John MacDonald for many decades. He is a person of character, integrity and honesty, traits that are far too rare in today’s political climate.
As a member of the Wolfeboro Budget Committee for many years, John has always had a strong sense of fiscal and social responsibility.
John serves as a member of the House Municipal and County Government Committee. He has kept his word in opposing any proposed bill that would place a state income or sales tax on the residents of Wolfeboro.
He has also displayed strong leadership in his ongoing updates on the coronavirus in N.H. and his continued constituent services to the members of the Wolfeboro community.
My wife and I are proud to call John our friend and state representative.
Please plan ahead and make your vote count for John MacDonald who will continue to represent the best interests of all the citizens of Wolfeboro.
Steve and Betsy Farley
Wolfeboro
