A referendum on Biden quickly became a splatter of ketchup on the wall. But the Democrats were a wall that took no shame in a time of commodity inflation. The economy is still chugging along with continued job growth, the promise of renewed infrastructure and a resonance to utilize our resources bearing in mind the future. Our federal delegation remains intact against the forces of blind ambition and misinformation. It is time to look at need versus greed.
Where is our will to conserve? Where is our patriotism of service before self? We act as though our resources are everlasting and less is never more. Yet, now is the time. It was an easy choice when there was nothing on the shelves. But now there is and it is harder to buy it.
Think back to the beginning of the pandemic when we bonded together via protection of others. Why can’t we take personal protection to mean more than owning a gun? Stimulus is personal protection. Injections can cause harm to the body economy. We need to show more gratitude, and less attitude. That is soul protection. That is sweet victory.
We have spent billions of dollars on an election that changes very little. Didn’t actually help anyone with that money, except feeding the media. Control did not readily pass hands for a psychedelic-induced trip of retribution by one party over another. The people spoke and many are tired of the nonsense. I’m glad we are sending seasoned professionals in Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster and many, many other good public servants back to work and not to the woodshed. Thank you for voting in another well run and well cast election. After all, “rigged” is so 2016. It’s 2022 and time to move on.
Congratulations to all of the winners and a healthy round of wound licking and soul searching for those who lost.
