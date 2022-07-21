To the editor:
Spring has sprung, the leaves are green, the grass is growing and the gardens are planted. The bugs are back, the ticks are talking. Black flies, mosquitoes and midges are irritating, but not as irritating as the mipits.
You might ask, What is a mipit? It's a local board member or politician who thinks that they are the "most important person in town."
Some go by only their first name like they are a rock star or celebrity. They're not. Some feel the rules need not apply to them because of who they think they are, and when called on it they show their true colors and moral turpitude.
Some have a problem with density. So do I because I can't remember if it's Duke or Dock, Freud or Fraud. Where's Sigmund when you need him? Speaking of Id, Ego and Superego, how about our cry baby cry, make your mother sigh, you're not old enough to know better, so cry Brodie cry, state rep.
How many times can you pat yourself on the back and bloviate about what a great job you're doing and how wonderful you are? "Aye yi yi." Stop, enough is enough. Don't be an asshat like your father. You and the monkey man must have another sibling hiding somewhere who could jump into the local political spectrum, don't you?
Wouldn't that be a hat trick for Wolfeboro. Obviously there's no saving grace from the dishwasher here. Old MacDonald would be better off if his shadow was the only thing running with him.
I see that Katy is running for state representative for Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro. If she gets elected I hope she's better at introducing and passing bills than hubby Dr. Bill is paying his. In spite of that I would still vote for a hardworking farmer before I would vote for a school house rat or the teacher's pet. How you like them apples?
Barry Ennis
Melvin Village
