To the editor:
After watching what went on in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, these words come to mind.
Looking out across this town kinda makes me wonder how all the things that make us great got left so far behind. This used to be a peaceful place, decent folks, hard-workin' ways. Now they hide behind locked doors, afraid to speak their minds. Someone let the fences go, a wild-eyed bunch moved in, you know, shooting up the streets, shouting everybody down, the dogs all running loose. Wrecked the papers, closed the schools, tired old judge got roughed up too, no one left to make a stand, they whisper "What's the use?" I think we need a gunslinger, someone tough to tame this town and there will be justice all around.
These words were written by John Fogerty in 2007, and things have gotten worse since then, especially during the last four years. America needs to get its act together!
We need to get the orange-haired maniac out from behind his Wizard of Oz shroud of fear and intimidation, and send him far down the yellow brick road, never to be seen or heard again.
Barry Ennis
Tuftonboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.