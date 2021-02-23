To the editor:
As I have been waiting patiently for the vaccine, I’ve been thinking what this reminds me of — and it’s a little déjà vu in some cases. First, the vaccine is announced, and, of course, only first responders are the primary people eligible — no arguments here. So, we wait for the announcement of our eligibility.
I want to yell Lionel Richie’s, “Hello, is it me you’re looking for?” Our group eligibility is announced by the state — and reminds me of the Titanic, Tina Turner and Filene’s Basement.
It’s not “women and children first” into the lifeboats but people over 65, all rushing, pushing and fighting to get into that lifeboat.
It also reminds me of waiting for Tina Turner concert tickets to go on sale — the website opens and crashes. You keep trying to get those limited tickets, try the site again and again, and have your cellphone and your house phone on hold for Ticketmaster to pick up. If you’re lucky, you get your tickets. If not, you wait until the next Tina concert opens up and try again.
Then there’s the “rush,” like waiting for Filene’s Basement to open for the bridal gown sale. The anticipation, the crowds, the limited number of gowns available for so many desperate people. People pushing, yelling — just to grab the discounted gown.
I wish we could have Oprah yelling, “You get a vaccine, you get a vaccine, you get a vaccine, etc.” If only it was that easy. Of course, you could try the “black market” route, and post ads on Craigslist willing to pay old people to take you as their “companion” — which is OK in Massachusetts (but probably abused)!
The good news is we have a vaccine and in time we’ll all be able to get it.
Barbara Sullivan
Glen
