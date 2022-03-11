To the editor:
A few years ago the Sun asked the readers to submit their answers to what they thought should be done with the old North Conway Community Center.
I responded that they should make it into public restrooms. When public restrooms were created, I anticipated that they would create more than one.
It is quite possible to make a 10-20 foot addition off the building within the $400,000 cost to create more.
Another solution in my opinion, is to consider purchasing the former post office off Schouler Park.
If this was considered, the building would be more than adequate in size for public restrooms and could also be used as a visitor center or chamber of commerce.
B. Rodowsky Jr.
Bartlett
Conway doesn’t want tourists anymore. This position was clearly stated by town manager Tim Holmes in CDS that tourism was the town’s biggest problem. That’s why the bathrooms will never get built under the current administration. End of story. I hope they get what they been working for , be careful what you who’s for because you just might get it ! Watch stores close and tax rates rise . Everyone knows the population of roughly 200 cannot support 3 grocery stores mall on and on . The coming rescission will be a real eye opener.
