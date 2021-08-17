To the editor:
I want to commend Sally Fiore and Anne Smith for their "letters to the editor" in The Conway Daily Sun concerning the tasteless front page photo that appeared in last Wednesday's edition.
It is encouraging to know that there are responsible people out there who seek to elevate the level of political discourse surrounding the debate (in this case, I hesitate to use the word debate) concerning the issue of whether or not to wear masks.
I also want to support Kevin Richard's approach to the issue of "mask or unmask" by following in his footsteps and, as he did, paraphrasing Shakespeare's celebrated "To be or not to be [that is the question]" with "to mask or not to mask." When and if the time comes, stop the whining, do the right thing and wear a mask.
I also want to reply in advance to my critics who will try to discredit my remarks because they are authored by another "Jackson elitist." Bring it on. The more, the better. I will take your remarks as a compliment.
Anthony DeLuca
Jackson
