To the editor:
I look forward to reading articles written by state representatives Anita Burroughs, Jerry Knirk and Steven Woodcock, and political activist Erik Corbett in The Conway Daily Sun.
Their articles are full of facts, showing a depth of knowledge and history derived from their experience in running for office, serving their communities, their county and the people of the state of New Hampshire. Their articles keep me up to date with what is happening in the House and Senate which can be confusing.
The title of some bills can be misleading as titles do not always match what is in the language of the bill. They explain amendments and abbreviations and the process of legislation. They take care not to attack people but attack issues if, in their opinion, a bill passed will be costly to me.
Knowing that they are willing to spend many hours writing and promoting legislation, traveling, Zooming, studying bills and defending their positions with civility in long committee hearings — then, on top of it all — take time to write detailed articles to keep me informed deserves appreciation. Sincere thanks to you all.
Annie Robbins
Wakefield
