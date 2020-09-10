To the editor:
More than ever, we need leaders with a proven track record of recognizing and acting on behalf of the needs of the people of New Hampshire, as well as a leader who understands the importance of bipartisan effort to make our quality of life better. We have that with Sen. Jeb Bradley, and we need him to continue working for us in the state Senate.
We know how Jeb works. We’ve witnessed him reaching across the aisle, treating fellow legislators with dignity and sharing his experience of working as a small businessman, and representing all of us in political office. We’ve seen his love of nature evident in his joy of hiking New Hampshire’s mountain tops.
Jeb Bradley sponsored bipartisan legislation in 2018 that helped cancer patients. SB-189 requires insurance coverage for 3-D mammography which is the standard of care for early detection of breast cancer. 3-D mammography better identifies tumors which leads to improved cancer treatments and better outcomes for women.
Then in 2019 Jeb sponsored SB-58 which clarifies payment for mammography coverage. As a breast cancer survivor, this means a lot to me.
Jeb’s interest in medical care for all of us included sponsoring bipartisan legislation several years ago which created parity for oral and intravenous chemotherapy.
Until passage of his legislation the price of oral chemotherapy medication precluded some people from being able to access this life saving medication.
Thanks to his 2020 legislation those parity reforms are now permanent. His efforts were recognized by the American Cancer Society, who awarded his legislative efforts with the “Distinguished Advocacy Award”.
Jeb gets it. Political office is about “We, the People…”
Jeb works with people, brings them together and produces helpful results for those people, which is why we should send him back to Concord in November.
Anne Martin
Brookfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.