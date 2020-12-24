To the editor:
No “new tyrannical system” is coming. In fact, we are about to escape from an all-too-close brush with tyranny, contrary to the recent letter of R. Anthony Weizmann.
My college minor in philosophy and religious studies, my 10 years on the adjunct faculty of a medical school, my 44 years as a lawyer, and a dose of Yankee common sense have made it clear to me that when we have an incurable pandemic, our first priority is to protect our citizens from the public health crisis and from making it worse.
We cannot have an economic recovery without our health. We cannot have a civilized society without reasonable regulation. Freedom from all restraint is called anarchy, and it threatens the liberty of us all.
If you have total freedom, you can take what is mine: my property, my peace, and even my life. Real community involves give-and-take, contributing to the common good, and following an agreed upon set of rules and norms.
For the past four years we have seen what one man’s virtually unbridled power and lack of restraint has done to what used to be our shared American values. Even now, this tyrant is refusing to be deterred by the results of a fair election, participated in by a huge voter turnout. The courts have found his legal arguments without merit and his evidence lacking. Yet he persists. Mr. Weizmann’s “30+ years of a legal career” should have been enough for him to recognize where tyranny really is and is not.
Ann M. Haralambie, J.D.
Silver Lake
