To the editor:
The Conway School Board recently heard from two parents about its face mask policy for the fall. In our rural towns, we have not suffered from the pandemic that continues worldwide to kill tens of thousands every day. But the coronavirus danger continues. That is scientific reality, regardless of personal experience, wishful thinking, or politics.
The parents used the term “medical devices” for cloth face masks. This puts face masks in the category of seat belts and bicycle helmets, both of which are required by New Hampshire law for all children. The parents claimed, with no proof, that masks cause serious illnesses. The May 7, 2021, CDC statement “Science Brief: Community Use of Cloth Masks……” states: “Research supports that mask wearing has no significant adverse health effects for wearers.” This is the science, not hearsay.
Science shows that asymptomatic people with COVID-19 can spread the illness. Science data tells us that during 2020-2021 with face mask mandates in place across the country, seasonal influenza dropped 90 percent (“Discover”, July/August, 2021).
Yes, wearing a face mask all day can be horrible. But in school, children don’t need to wear them when social distancing is possible. If a parent says that wearing a face mask is the right thing to do, then wearing it becomes normal. If adults engage in positive encouragement about face coverings, children may grumble, but they will comply with rules. Adults who engage in mask shaming teach children to do it.
We constantly rely on science — to start our cars, to send text messages, to cook meals, to know tomorrow’s weather, to ensure our medicines are available, to autopay our bills, and so on every day. Let’s rely on science about the virus and face masks. Folks, school is still two months away. Let's see what summer brings.
Ann Filson
Silver Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.