A reliable source told me over a month ago that a write-in campaign was being planned to get former state Rep. Gene Chandler on the November ballot as the Republican candidate for Carroll 2. The goal was to knock out one of the two Democrats running for two seats in the district, Chris McAleer and myself.
I learned several weeks ago that Chandler had received enough write-in votes to be on the ballot. The write-in campaign enabled him to avoid the primary.
In contrast to this strategy, my goal was to announce my candidacy early so that voters in my new district could get to know me. Now that Carroll District 2 is twice the size of former Carroll County District 1, I will spend as much time as possible in both my former district’s communities of Bartlett, Jackson, and Hart’s Location as well as in my new district’s communities of Chatham, Albany, Hale’s Location and Sandwich.
Any campaign should be about listening to voters’ concerns and responding to their needs. As such, I am hopeful that Mr. Chandler will agree to debate Chris McAleer, particularly in the new towns in our district. It’s important for the voters to make an informed choice about their candidates of choice, particularly because they did not get a chance to learn about Mr. Chandler during the primary.
It is an honor to serve as state representative and I will continue to work hard to earn your respect and support for the next two-year term.
