To the editor:
Former state representative Frank McCarthy recently stated that local Democrats voted for tax hikes and more taxes. He made this broad sweeping statement without providing anything to back up this claim, so I’ll take a stab at it.
For starters, let’s look at the Business Profit Tax, which has been incrementally lowered since 2016. This is a tax that benefits large, mostly out-of-state corporations. By continuing to whittle down this tax, costs are shifted to the towns, which could in turn lead to a rise in local property taxes. And yes, many Dems voted against this tax decrease.
Democrats voted against the Freedom Voucher Program, which siphons money away from public schools to private and religious schools on the backs of taxpayers. This program is now significantly over budget and places many communities at risk of raising their property taxes to compensate for the anticipated public school budgetary shortfalls. Dems have overwhelmingly voted against this program.
Mr. McCarthy also asserted that he lost his election in 2020 because of statements made by the Conway Daily Sun. Like all elections, he lost because he got fewer votes than the other candidates. And, by stereotyping one party as good and the other as bad, he perpetuates the dysfunctionally that exists today in the legislature. moderate Democrats and Republicans have more in common with each other than with those who make up the extremist wings in their respective parties.
The voters of Conway deserve better than this, and they will have an opportunity to assert their opinions on election day. Let’s come together and support candidates who will bring us together to solve complex problems and not those candidates who will drive us apart.
Rep. Anita Burroughs
Glen
