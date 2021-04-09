To the editor:
Concerning Robin Heather’s letter “Relocate migrants to expand multiculturalism” I support her recommendation.
As a native Spanish speaker, I would love to see greater diversity in our community. I came to the U.S. in 1979, and I went through difficult times adapting to my new homeland.
I know how wonderful our country is and would like to offer to volunteer for this project should it move forward.
Amalia Torres
Albany
