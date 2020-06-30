To the editor:
Regarding a letter from Ms. Suzanne Nelson published June 16 about exercising our First Amendment rights, I agree that the First Amendment is a privilege that benefits all Americans and your description of protesters as “social warriors.”
You expressed concern for the destruction of businesses and physical buildings, even a monument commemorating the Black soldiers of the Civil War. Buildings and businesses can be rebuilt, but a life lost can never be brought back.
You also raise concerns regarding the Defund the Police movement. Their goal is to demilitarize the police, not completely abolish it and use the funds that before went to purchase military-gear to support mental health care, education and other social services.
Lastly, you claim that there is no data to support the narrative of widespread police brutality. I’m sure you have heard of Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain, the list is unfortunately too long to include all the names of members of the Black community who have been killed at the hands of police officers. Here is the data: washingtonpost.com/graphics/investigations/police-shootings-database/?itid=lk_inline_manual_5.
You raise the statistic about the number of abortions in the Black community. The CDC states that Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.
While most of America is waking up to the systemic racism that exists in our society, the Black community brought here as enslaved people live with this reality every day.
According to PBS, only 10.7 million of the 12.5 million that were brought from Africa survived the trip only to be degraded and counted as 3/5ths of a person by our Constitution. I recommend you read Frederick Douglas’ autobiography “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglas” or his biography written by David Blight and “Roll, Jordan, Roll” by Eugened D. Genovese.
This is the heritage of the Black community. Today, over 200 years later, they are still fighting for equal rights.
Amalia Torres
Albany
