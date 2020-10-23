To the editor:
None of the garbage spewing from the mouth of Quddus Snyder can excuse the ridiculous and disgusting show he put on during the visit of Donald Trump Jr. to the valley. He has no respect for himself or anyone else.
Mr. Snyder has been sucked into the hatred and anger that is taking over our country and he is not alone. It is sad that there are too many like-minded people that think that the answer is to be as negative as possible and mean spirited.
Every person in this country needs to take stock of their actions and do the right things and advance peace, love and compassion toward their fellow man and woman.
Being disgusting is just plain ignorant. I am praying daily that sanity will return to our country.
Alma Rigazio
Madison
