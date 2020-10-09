To the editor:
Last month, I saw a letter in these pages that hinted that since Gov. Chris Sununu is a Republican, he is ultimately responsible for Donald Trump’s actions regarding the post office. The attacks and insinuations this election cycle, especially this one, are asinine and unproductive. There is literally zero evidence to back up this assertion aside from the claim that the governor has been silent on the issue, which is plainly false.
First of all, Gov. Sununu has never said he supports reducing funding for the post office. In fact, in one of his press conferences, the governor reiterated his support and confidence in the Postal Service, saying, “as for the statement from the Postmaster General today that a lot of those cost-cutting measures would be postponed, I think that’s great news ... you’re going to find some of the hardest working individuals (in the Postal Service), as they say through snow and rain, and whatever. They get the job done, especially here in New Hampshire.” Does this sound like someone who is in favor of reducing funding for the post office? I think not.
Moreover, Gov. Sununu has effectively expanded absentee voting this election cycle by allowing individuals to vote by absentee if they have concerns about COVID-19. In other words, anyone concerned about COVID-19, is able to request an absentee ballot and register to vote by absentee. This change alone sets the governor apart from those who oppose absentee voting and the like.
Clearly, the author of the letter needs to do more research.
Alex Quinn
Tuftonboro
