At Wednesday’s school budget deliberative session — 7 p.m. at Kennett High School — Conway voters have an opportunity to support education for their own families, or for the kids of their neighbors and friends. Declining school enrollment and poor test scores are cited as reasons to drastically cut the school budget. However, enrollment trends are far from certain, cutting resources to improve outcomes is illogical, per-student spending is comparatively low, and even the default budget is effectively a reduction due to inflation.

