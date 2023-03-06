At Wednesday’s school budget deliberative session — 7 p.m. at Kennett High School — Conway voters have an opportunity to support education for their own families, or for the kids of their neighbors and friends. Declining school enrollment and poor test scores are cited as reasons to drastically cut the school budget. However, enrollment trends are far from certain, cutting resources to improve outcomes is illogical, per-student spending is comparatively low, and even the default budget is effectively a reduction due to inflation.
While student enrollment has dropped, the future trend is not necessarily down. Conway is a very attractive place, and remote work has revolutionized for many people where they can choose to live. Some of our new residents don’t have families, but some do, and other newcomers will start families in years to come.
Assessment data show areas where our students are struggling, and this needs improvement. However, keeping our talented and dedicated educators, and attracting and retaining new teachers, is difficult with a starting teacher salary of $38,000. That is 10 percent lower than the state average, despite the very high cost of area housing. (At one third of income, our new teachers can afford $1,045 in monthly housing and utility costs.) SAU 9’s average teacher salary is nearly 20 percent less than the state average.
Despite enrolling fewer students than in the past, our per-student spending is only around 10 percent higher than the state average, 20 percent lower than neighboring districts, and the same as similar districts statewide.
The school committee proposed budget represents in real terms approximately an 8 percent reduction due to inflation.
With future enrollment uncertain, student outcomes needing improvement, and current spending already below average and declining, voters should reject slashing $1.2 million from the school budget by voting down the budget recommended by the municipal budget committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.