U.S. Senate, Congress
New Hampshire voters, including us, have little tolerance for candidates who are recent arrivals — or put more bluntly, carpetbaggers, and that includes congressional candidate Matt Mowers and senatorial candidate Corky Messner. The polls show their rivals, Rep. Chris Pappas and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, enjoy comfortable leads, and the outsider images of their rivals and their unabashed devotion to President Donald Trump almost assures that the incumbents will hold their seats.
As a freshman congressman, Pappas has little standing, but his voting record suggests he is working bipartisanly, and as an owner of a small business, he understands what makes our state’s economy tick. Meanwhile, power is everything in Washington, and Shaheen has it. She serves on various committees, and most recently, as a senior member of the Senate Small Business Committee, she helped negotiate the CARES Act, which included programs like the Payroll Protection Program. That influence is not easy to replace and shouldn’t be.
Governor
We’ll apply our own brand of realpolitik to the state races, and given that Gov. Chris Sununu is likely to be re-elected, we’ve endorsed some down-ballot candidates with the strategy of maintaining a politically divided government between the executive and legislative branches. A divided government is a slow-moving and moderate government, which suits us just fine. There is also a bumper crop of excellent candidates this year, and we believe our communities will be well-served regardless who wins.
The pandemic is proving to be a political game-changer, and as much as Trump has botched the federal government’s response with mixed messages and lack of planning, Sununu has, as he often says, followed the science and has struck an effective balance between keeping the economy open and controlling the pandemic. That difference is why Sununu enjoys a mid-70s approval rating, and why the president is underwater.
Executive Council
After two terms as executive councilor, Joe Kenney was swept out of the office in the 2016 Democratic tsunami, and Mike Cryans, Kenney’s biannual challenger, was swept in. Like all state-level elected positions, the Executive Council’s primary charge is constituent service. And the old slogan, all politics is local, applies to this race.
Kenney lives on this side of Interstate 93 and Cryans on the other, and that to us makes all the difference. Kenney was a fixture at local events or involved with most projects that touched government, and we’d like to see him resume that work.
State Senate
We continue to believe Sen. Jeb Bradley is the single most effective elected official in New Hampshire. From Medicaid expansion to animal cruelty, Bradley is in the middle of nearly every piece of major legislation that is signed into law. He also has earned his environmental chops over the years and recently was recognized by the Nature Conservancy. He has the savvy to move legislation with bipartisan support, a quality much needed today.
County Commission
County Commissioner, District 3: Democrat Chip Albee of Tuftonboro vs. Matthew Plache of Wolfeboro. This is an open race to replace Amanda Bevard, who chose not to seek re-election. Both candidates are highly qualified. Albee oversaw the successful construction of the county nursing home and was defeated in the 2010 Republican wave, the year he was named New Hampshire County Commissioner of the Year. Plache, the Republican, is a lawyer and an expert in environmental and communications law, had an office in Washington and has worked extensively on broadband issues. With broadband a front-and-center issue, his experience gives him the edge, in our view.
County Commissioner, District 2: Republican Kimberly Tessari of Ossipee vs Democrat Bob Pustell of Ossipee. Tessari, a state police prosecutor, beat long-time commissioner David Babson in the primary. Pustell is a former military officer and pilot. Again, two well-qualified candidates. Because the county commission is fundamentally a management board with budget oversight from a delegation of legislators, we are endorsing Pustell for the simple reason that, as a retiree, he has the time. Being a county commissioner seat is nearly a full-time job, and Tessari already has a demanding one.
State House
It gets personal at this level, as these candidates are our neighbors, friends and acquaintances, and all deserve recognition for their dedication and willingness to serve, which can be a lot of work for very little pay.
It would be easy to vote a straight ticket for one of the parties. Instead, we’ve sifted though an eclectic field of personalities and agendas. We generally endorse incumbents as it takes years before office-holders accumulate power. Also this cycle, as mentioned, we have a slight bias to keeping the Legislature in the hands of Democrats as a counterweight to Sununu.
District 1 — Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location: Democratic incumbent Anita Burroughs vs. Republican Ray Gilmore. Most people in this small district know them personally. It would cheapen the race to call it a popularity contest as both are well-respected and have long histories of volunteerism, but their personal connections will likely decide the race. We’re putting a check besides Burrough’s name as we favor incumbents, and we wish Gilmore would have run to replace Ed Butler’s flotorial seat, where he would likely would have been the Republican nominee and the winner in the general election.
District 2 — Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale’s Location: Six candidates are running for three seats; Democratic incumbents Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, and Ellin Leonard vs. Republicans Wendy Richardson, and former state representatives Karen Umberger and Frank McCarthy.
We endorse Buco, Woodcock and Umberger.
With many years of experience, Buco always is the top vote-getter; Woodcock is an active veteran and former educator and represents those sectors well; and Umberger is a valuable, no-nonsense voice of fiscal responsibility. For Leonard, regardless of her qualifications and intentions, this is a tough field to crack. And with McCarthy, whom we’ve endorsed in the past and admire as a true military hero, his rabid support of Trump mystifies us after the commander-in-chief called veterans “suckers” and “losers.”
District 3 — Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth: Four candidates are running for two seats; Democratic incumbents Jerry Knirk and Susan Ticehurst vs. Republican challengers Mark McConkey and Nicole Nordlund.
We endorse Knirk and McConkey. Knirk’s the energizer bunny of legislators, which bodes well for his towns as he gains influence, and as a former surgeon he is an expert on health care. McConkey and Ticehurst have been swept in and out of the Legislature depending on which wave, red or blue, catches the tide, but we value McConkey’s experience in public works and roads, and as a member of the delegation overseeing the county commission budget.
District 7 floterial — Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth. Republican Norm Tragenza and Democrat Chris McAleer are competing to fill the seat vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Ed Butler. Elephants never forget, and neither do we. As much as we like Tragenza personally and appreciate his enthusiasm, he was one of two local legislators 15 years ago who voted against Gene Chandler, which cost him a bid to become Speaker of the House. Tregenza voted against Chandler because he wasn’t conservative enough, and that extremism doesn’t appeal to us in these highly partisan times, particularly when there is capable alternative in the moderate, McAleer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.