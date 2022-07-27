For a moment, let’s put aside the debate about whether to close John H. Fuller or Pine Tree elementary schools. Let's look at the big picture and consider how we, as one community, can best serve all of our students and best allocate resources.
Here's what we know. Despite the school board’s and administration's resistance to close a school, it's been obvious for years that three are no longer needed. Enrollment has been declining for a decade and continues on its downward spiral. According to the district, the town's entire fourth grade class will total only 77 students next year.
Meanwhile, the Northeast Woodland Public Chartered School is making its current location at the Mount Washington Valley Technology Village work, but it's far from an ideal solution to its growing needs. Though the Economic Council lost a court battle in which it tried to oust the school, it made a valid point that a school does not belong in a business park. Sure, work-arounds can be done to alleviate parking and access problems caused by 100 cars dropping off and picking up students mornings and afternoons, but noisy kids acting like normal noisy kids don't mix well with business activity.
As an alternative, we suggest Northeast Woodland consider moving to whichever elementary is closing, and abandon its plan to make the Tech Village its permanent home.
It wouid be a win for the charter school because both of the elementary schools offer amenities that the Tech Village does not: gymnasiums/auditoriums, cafeterias and outdoor fields. It also would be a win for the Conway School District because it would save $1 million or so of taxpayer dollars.
How likely is the Conway School Board and administration to see beyond its own parochial interests and lease or sell a building to a charter school that, essentially, is its competition? And how likely is it that the charter school would admit that the Tech Village is not an ideal location, especially given its recent protracted court battle?
Not very, but with a few open minds looking at the greater good for all students, anything — as as the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber's motto reminds us — is possible.
