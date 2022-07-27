For a moment, let’s put aside the debate about whether to close John H. Fuller or Pine Tree elementary schools. Let's  look at the big picture and consider how we, as one community, can best serve all of our students and best allocate resources.

Here's what we know. Despite the school board’s and administration's resistance to close a school, it's been obvious for years that three are no longer needed. Enrollment has been declining for a decade and continues on its downward spiral. According to the district, the town's entire fourth grade class will total only 77 students next year. 

