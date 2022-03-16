The school and town deliberative meetings are over, and on full display was a major flaw in Conway's political system under SB 2, which has turned over critical decision-making — particularly on budgets — to a tiny group of voters.
Changing to a town council form of governance has been talked about for decades. And for decades, because of provincialism that keeps political power in Conway’s precincts, it has been not only rejected but scoffed at.
It’s time to take another look. Here’s why.
Against a backdrop of a town that is having growing pains — including a lack of affordable housing and an explosion of STRs and other tourist-related issues — Conway needs a government that is more proactive and which more fully represents its constituents.
Governance at the precinct level is starting to crack. The most obvious example is Conway Village Fire District, which suffers from a lack of volunteer firefighters and may dissolve.
The consequences of centralizing services, like fire and rescue, is a separate topic. But politically, the weakness of SB 2 was laid bare at last week’s deliberative sessions.
The two hot topics — the schools’ budget and the town’s request for money for public bathrooms — were debated on two tracks: on their merits, and whether these issues should be forwarded to the April ballot, which would give thousands more people a chance to weigh in.
At the school meeting, just 60 people shot down an effort to cut the proposed school budget by approximately $350,000. Had it passed, voters in April would have had a choice between two budgets with that difference — one the school board's, the other the default.
Instead, it failed, leaving two budgets that are almost identical and voters with virtually no choice.
At the town meeting, an effort to zero out $400,000 for public bathrooms also failed. Had that succeeded, those April voters would have had no say on the matter either.
Former selectman and school board member Mark Hounsell pointed out this flaw in a recent letter to the editor regarding the public bathrooms question that was decided by only 65 people. “SB 2 hinders democracy, leaving clever and mischievous special interests making decisions such as this one. We must live in Bizarro world,” he wrote.
Jac Cuddy was a selectman from the late 1990s to 2001, and was serving when the board expanded from three to five members, a move made to give it wider representation. As it turned out, the board was still uneven. Three of the five selectmen were from North Conway. Currently, all five selectmen live in or near Conway Village.
For years, Cuddy has been an advocate of switching to some type of a town council as a way to get a handle on the budgets.
Of the $12 million town budget and $40 million school budget, Cuddy says, "They have such a major impact on home and commercial property owners, they should be looked at by the same governing body.”
The alternative to a board of selectmen is a council with representatives elected from each of Conway's five precincts. The precincts form a ready-made platform to change to it.
In addition to one representative from each precinct, Cuddy suggests adding two floating representatives, which he believes adds people with a townwide perspective that would counterbalance the influence of special-interest precincts.
Moving to a council is not an all-or-nothing decision. The state allows towns to determine a council's responsibilities, meaning a town can choose which matters are decided by a council and which by ballot.
It would take two years to establish a town council. First, voters would decide to create a charter commission. That commission would then present its plan for a restructured government to voters the following year for approval.
The town meeting as direct democracy is a romantic notion that fails to meet the needs of a grown-up community like Conway, and is susceptible to special interests, as we witnessed this year.
Our state and federal governments are based on a representative system — the United States is a republic, after all, not a pure democracy. Replacing SB 2 with a similar way of governing is long overdue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.