Columnist Bill Marvel recently compared Conway’s school district to others with similar-sized student populations and made the point that given the district’s resources and makeup of its student population, proficiency test scores, which have been declining, should be better..
He pointed out that Conway ranks near the top of a group of 10 districts in low teacher-student ratios, second only to Lebanon — the poster child of wealthy school demographics.
Marvel also noted that Conway has the lowest percentage of students with Individualized Education Plans, even lower than Lebanon. He then logically questioned why Conway, with its admirable teacher-student ratio and low percentage of IEP students, does so poorly on proficiency tests scores, which finds Conway ranking in the bottom third percentile.
After that column ran, Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini rebutted with a letter noting that Marvel “likes to cherry-pick the information.”
However, in the way Marvel used IEPs to buttress his case, Lentini trotted out the percentage of students getting free and reduced lunch. According to Lentini, 35 percent of district students qualify for the program, which is based on parent income.
Marvel cites percentages of IEPs and Lentini free lunches because both indicators can be used to reliably predict how students will perform academically. Many IEP students have learning disabilities, and many students getting free and reduced lunch have families who struggle financially. Though there are exceptions, students from these groups tend not to test as well as other students.
In terms of Conway’s 35 percent of students receiving free or reduced lunch, Lentini pointed out that Lebanon compares with 22 percent, while Bow has just 6 percent. Less-affliuent Somersworth and Laconia are at 46 and 57 percent, respectively.
What is perplexing is that he brings up the free lunch analysis at all. With both Somersworth and Laconia having a significantly higher percentage of free lunch students than Kennett High does, by Lentini’s logic, both should be outperformed by Conway.
But in fact, all three towns’ students perform about the same. Conway’s proficiency test results fall in between Somersworth and Laconia, and all three are in the bottom half of the pack.
So what is Lentini saying, exactly? That he is OK with spending more on teachers than almost all comparative school districts but is satisfied with just average and/or falling academic results?
Let’s face it, being a school board chairman is a thankless job, and Lentini has proven himself to be a capable manager.
But managing is different than creating a vision and setting goals, and we suggest he redirect his energy from defending mediocre test scores to improving them.
