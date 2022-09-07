Four Republicans are running for three seats in Tuesday’s primary in District 1, which under redistricting includes only Conway (three Democrats are also running unopposed on their ballot).

In the contested Republican race, the candidates are: incumbent Karen Umberger, Mike DiGregorio, Frank McCarthy and Mark Hounsell. Because of Hounsell’s willingness to reject his brethren’s fealty to Donald Trump, he is the only candidate in this race we endorse.

