Four Republicans are running for three seats in Tuesday’s primary in District 1, which under redistricting includes only Conway (three Democrats are also running unopposed on their ballot).
In the contested Republican race, the candidates are: incumbent Karen Umberger, Mike DiGregorio, Frank McCarthy and Mark Hounsell. Because of Hounsell’s willingness to reject his brethren’s fealty to Donald Trump, he is the only candidate in this race we endorse.
In past elections, we’ve endorsed McCarthy and Umberger, as we routinely have other Republicans, including Gov. Chris Sununu, state Sen. Jeb Bradley and former Speaker of the House Gene Chandler. All have proven themselves to be exemplary representatives of our town and state, and we respect them as honest and dedicated public servants, but we are facing a unique threat to our democracy and election process.
Politics is politics, but questions of right and wrong transcend party affiliations, and Trump’s unyielding and continuing attempt to undermine the very fabric of our democracy has to be stopped — at all levels of government.
Trump, obviously, doesn’t directly affect matters in the State House, but he is pulling Republicans of all stripes to the far right. Whether it’s U.S. Senate candidate Gen. Don Bolduc, who is leading in the polls and has been called “a conspiracy theory type” by Sununu, or extreme legislation proposed or passed in N.H.’s House of Representatives, Trump’s influence is felt.
In the House, the far right, led by about 40 Free Staters, are dominating the agenda, and they are dragging otherwise moderate conservatives with them.
Two examples: Proposed extreme redistricting that was vetoed twice by Sununu and ultimately settled by the courts, and the new Education Freedom Accounts. Originated as a well-meaning program to help parents educate their children who don’t fit into public schools, it has turned into financial boondoggle. Budgeted for $127,000 the first year, it has drained the Education Trust Fund of $8 million. In the future, it is expected to cost tens of millions. And who benefits from these vouchers? Mostly private and religious schools which are recipients of your taxes. Turns out, 80 percent of the family recipients were already not sending their children to public schools.
Umberger voted for both the redistricting and the Freedom Accounts. Would she have voted for less extreme redistricting and a more fiscally responsible Freedom Accounts program? Of course, but moderation has left the State House.
Here are words from Trump to remind us how single-minded he is in his determination to undermine our system of governance. He said the presidential election was a “sham” and a “travesty” and the United States “is not a democracy.”
He said this, by the way, on election night 2012 when President Barack Obama beat Mitt Romney. The difference between 2012 and today? None, except rank and file Republicans then weren’t listening to him.
Hounsell has spent his life in politics, but through it all, whether he’s championing Robert’s Rules of Order on a local board or shamelessly shilling for a Democrat or a Republican — which he has done — he has never condoned the current effort by many Republicans to unjustly demean our electoral process and perpetuate Trump’s lies. And for that, he gets our vote.
