On short-term rentals, the town has progressed from a mess to a muddled mess. Town Hall on Friday sent out hundreds of letters to property owners informing them that only owner-occupied homes may be used for short-term rentals. Muddled because it doesn’t say when the owners have to stop renting or what the penalty is if they don’t.
In response, a newly formed group, the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, hopes to meet with selectmen today.
The rollout of regulations that would have allowed STRs in all residential neighborhoods — which was defeated by voters in April — created confusion from the get-go. And that confusion continues.
The letter from the town states: “We would prefer to achieve voluntary compliance as opposed to an enforcement action. Please let us know your position within 30 days of the date of this letter.”
What position?
Like whether they intend to violate the ordinance? That's like Conway Police Chief Mattei asking motorists if they plan on driving safely or speeding on the North-South Road in the next 30 days?
The letter further muddies the waters for hundreds of property owners who have rented to thousands of vacationers this summer and are now left wondering what to do.
To that end, Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce joins us in asking for a grace period on enforcing the existing ordinance banning all STRs, except owner-occupied, through the end of summer.
We also continue to advocate for a middle ground between allowing some STRs and a complete ban, taking a page from municipalities across the country that have come up with workable solutions.
As a tourist town, Conway should welcome short-term rentals that directly employ hundreds of locals and indirectly support most valley businesses, from restaurants to accountants.
And it's worth pointing out that the same regulations that failed at the polls include an exhaustive permitting, regulatory and enforcement process. No one has voiced opposition to those.
The middle ground would be to keep those regulations but find a mechanism to prevent properties from becoming the scourge of the neighborhood. One way, as we keep saying, is to limit the number of rental nights per year — to, say, 90. This would undermine the business model for absentee owners who comprise most of the “bad apples,” unsupervised properties that disrupt neighborhood tranquillity.
A combination of a strict permitting, regulations with teeth to curtail bad behavior — like the new noise ordinance — and a mechanism to allow second-home owners to rent out their homes when they are not using them is a combination that should be pursued.
And definitely more productive and less divisive than muddling along the way selectmen are doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.