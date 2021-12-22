Like the passing of old friends, it is sad to witness the demise of so many of Conway’s old buildings.
Recall the outcry over the Homestead Restaurant, former home of Revolutionary War veteran Amos Barnes, which made way for an AutoZone store. Then there was the teeth-gnashing over razing of the 18th-century home and tavern in Center Conway known to local historians as the site of Conway’s first town meetings. And last week, the circa 1911 former Valley Jewelers in Conway Village was flattened to help the Brown Church with parking and expansion plans. Though not as important historically, the razing of this building in many ways feels worse.
Aesthetics are in the eye of the beholder, but as ugly as the AutoZone is, it's located on the Route 16 strip with similarly unattractive commercial buildings, (where the Homestead looked increasingly out of place).
And for a commercial building, Eastern Propane’s building in Center Conway is not unattractive. But in Conway Village, where the the jewelry store once stood, that side of the street now looks like someone knocked a tooth out of it.
The jewelry store (a onetime butcher shop) may not have been pretty, but with its square false front hiding its gable end, it was typical of early 20th architecture. More important, it helped set the visual tone that Conway Village is a community and not just a corridor to North Conway.
Ironically, the same week the jewelry store was prepared for the chopping block, the Conway Planning Board pushed back against a proposed new TD Bank building located near Burger King for not looking "New Englandy" enough.
Again, architectural beauty is subjective, but TD’s style is consistent with the outdoors-feeling, contemporary-looking style of some of the newer, more attractive buildings on the strip — think REI or Settlers Green Streetside. To force TD Bank — which abuts a new hotel that looks like a shoebox — to add shutters and clapboards we see as misdirected energy.
These examples all circle back to the question asked every time an important old building is demolished: Why doesn’t the town do anything? Why doesn't it have any mechanisms to at least review the permits before they are taken down? In terms of the jewelry store, neither the town manager nor the planners or selectmen had heard a peep before it was taken down. Apparently, neither had the Conway Historical Society, located a hundred yards away.
Back in 2016, when the Homestead was torn down, Selectman Steve Porter suggested the town explore creating historical districts. Although the idea lay dormant after that, it was kicked back into gear by the outcry over the demolition of the former tavern in Center Conway. To his credit, he and members of the Conway Historical District Commission, led by Historical Society President Ken Rancourt, are inventorying buildings constructed prior to 1880.
Our elected officials are well-intentioned, but proactive they are not — and it shows, as rapid commercial and residential growth starts to seem out of control.
Like the inaction on short-term rentals, the Conway boards sit on their hands. And while inventorying is a start, we call on of one of them to make preservation of old buildings a priority.
