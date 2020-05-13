Challenging times bring people together and often brings out the best in them. That was certainly evident in Tuesday’s town election in Conway.
Civic pride and responsibility were demonstrated by the electorate, as 1,457 residents voted in this year’s COVID-19-handicapped conditions, more than 400 over last year’s turnout.
The drive-through voting at the town garage went more than smoothly. Many people even said they preferred it to the traditional voting booth.
All the town employees and election officials who ran it deserve praise, but Moderator Deborah Fauver deserves special mention as she made it easy for absentee voters to cast ballots and did election-day chores too numerous mention here.
As for the ballot itself, except for school board, the top public offices drew many qualified candidates. Congratulations to all the winners, particularly new planning board members Earle Sires and Ailie Byers. The town is ready for the next generation of leaders, and we are heartened by the enthusiasm shown by Byers and Sires.
Kudos also to Town Manager Tom Holmes for presenting the idea to pass this year on $1.4 million in spending articles (and to the selectmen for endorsing it and the voters for acknowledging the financial challenges of the times). Whoever thinks voters don’t pay attention should consider the fact that they cherry-picked through 42 articles to turn down eight related to funding trust funds.
Unfortunately, we can’t say the same about the school board and administration. With a voting bloc accounting for about a third of the total electorate, it is almost inconceivable to imagine any level of spending presented by the school district would be turned down, so we can hardly blame school officials for not balancing their budget with taxpayers’ willingness to pay for it.
But as the COVID-19 crisis unfolded, to not offer so much as $1 in savings, in a nearly $38 million budget, seems not only tone-deaf during dire economic times but also short-sighted.
We heard from more than one voter, who historically supported school budgets, say they literally marked “no” on every single school article.
Our guess is next year there will be lots more.
