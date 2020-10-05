Bart Bachman may remember the event we covered as reporters for competing newspapers, as much as three decades ago, where I told him how much I liked having more than one paper in town.
The Reporter, where he worked, was then in decline, and soon went out of business, while The Conway Daily Sun, for which I was writing, was just starting out. The Mountain Ear was still thriving then, too, so there were three chances for every narrative to reach the public, with as many as three interpretations. That’s just about perfect, because — as every philosopher and circuit judge knows — there are three sides to every story.
My adult working career began at The Reporter in 1967. It was the only game in town, and news was closely controlled. Major advertisers never had to worry about bad press from domestic scandals or trouble with the law, which only seemed to spark journalistic interest when it arose among the hoi polloi. The only unflattering coverage of local industries resulted from workplace accidents and the economic implications of periodic layoffs.
Editorials appeared on the front page, as in the Union Leader, but without the punch. Publisher Paul Blanchard’s weekly commentary ran to such pabulum as “Go Red Sox,” or recognition of Wildcat’s 10th anniversary — with a quick segue to the fashion show at the Carroll Reed Ski Shop. Political topics were handled carefully in this conservative town, with a sanitized synopsis of all the Republican candidates and cursory acknowledgment that they had some Democratic opponents of indistinct ideology. In local elections, community mandarins often sifted their coteries for acceptable candidates, who earned tacit approval from the weekly; independent challengers were allowed to put their names on the ballot, but I don’t remember any of them ever attracting the paper’s support.
The Irregular took a somewhat less aristocratic perspective on Conway news, and I contributed to it occasionally, but it faded out in the 1980s. Then came the Daily Sun, rumors of which prompted me to wonder how anyone could dig up enough legitimate news in Conway to fill a daily. I ended up finding out after the publisher stopped where I was painting a building and asked if I wanted to write for him. Years of historical research and writing were just starting to pay off for me then, and I wanted to put my time into that, but a steady income always exerted a powerful attraction on me.
The Sun came out slugging in a no-holds-barred contest for community attention. Reporters and editors suffered as much on the opinion page as public officials and criminal suspects did in the news section, but I felt an early and growing loyalty to an organization that was no respecter of persons. So long as it wasn’t libelous or too much of a personal attack, I could express any opinion I wanted to on the editorial page, although the same privilege was extended to those who wanted to say even worse about me. No one within the public sphere was exempt from criticism, including the editor and publisher themselves.
Within a decade the more deferential newspapers all succumbed, and as the Sun absorbed their advertisers and their displaced staffs and contributors, the pugnacious tone seemed to soften. Perhaps it was less necessary without competition.
Despite the lack of competitors, liberty has generally survived on the opinion page, even in an era when freedom of expression is under persistent assault from the very faction that benefited most from exercising that right. It’s understandable that a generally liberal publisher who provides space for opinions he finds obnoxious should want to balance them with more acceptable fare, even if he has to go out and beat the bush for it. The ideological variety is ultimately a public benefit, too, even if most of the solicited material does run to the light work of Trump-bashing, and has to be imported from afar — or from an “instant local” who presumes to lecture her new community before she has even learned its physical nomenclature. The only dangerous ideas are those that develop in the dark, after all, and bad ones tend to wither in the sunlight.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
