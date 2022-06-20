It’s always easier to kill a political initiative than to pass one, especially in the early stages. That’s why opponents of closing an elementary school were ready to trash the idea before it could even be explained — lest it survive until favorable discussion might be heard.
Most who spoke against the idea at the last school board meeting seemed opposed whether it made economic sense or not. One newcomer essentially admitted that the cost isn’t important to him; after all, once his kids graduate, he can just move somewhere with lower taxes. That transient perspective drives the disproportionate expense of Conway schools, even as performance plummets.
Some implied that it’s wise to keep all schools open however low enrollment falls, simply in anticipation that it might increase. Two suggested that it would be foolish to close a school, only to have to build another 15 or 20 years later, but neither seemed to calculate that, over 15 or 20 years, closing a school would save the district considerably more than the cost of building another school. Nor did they consider that Pine Tree would be 50 years old in two decades, and John Fuller nearly 100, and might require demolition anyway. Conway parents hate old schools.
Opponents of school consolidation, like perennial advocates of newer and bigger schools, always rely on doomsday projections of increased enrollment. That’s how Conway was conned into building a huge high school it didn’t really need — at the very outset of a two-decade decline in enrollment. Harrison Kanzler, the face of the local “affordable housing” putsch, predicted that enrollment (and thus local school costs) will likely rise because of his own efforts to provide artificially cheap worker warehousing. His plea amounted to a backhanded admission of the unfortunate consequences taxpayers might expect from the Chamberesque campaign to relieve retail outlets and hotels from having to increase workers’ pay.
The favorite tactic of those opposed to closing a school is to minimize the savings. Without dismissing a single teacher, the superintendent’s conservative estimate of the first year’s savings on operating costs was about $1.2 million. Opponents immediately rounded that down to $1 million, then translated it into a $180 annual tax savings for the average homeowner. It requires a certain level of affluence to turn one’s nose up at $180 in savings, but more vehement opponents tried to make it seem even smaller by calling it $15 a month. The real message from the school board member who came up with that figure is that she has come to regard $1.2 million as chump change.
In fact, that $1.2 million first-year savings would only be the beginning. It would inevitably increase every year, easily accumulating to $30 million and probably more over 20 years, even without today’s soaring inflation. Millions more in avoided maintenance, plus the proceeds of selling a school, would make a bond for a new school in 2042 seem like a bargain. Besides, any such bond would be paid for by a generation that would use that hypothetical facility, instead of by its grandparents.
As expected, there was much talk about “community” by recent arrivals from elsewhere, who seized on their children’s school community as the only one in which they had any real interest. Yet virtually all students are now chauffeured by car or bus to their various “communities,” each of which consists of students and staff inside a building — any building. Their entire “community” could just as easily be transported to a different building, but the intransigence against such an idea betrays an almost palpable indifference to anyone outside those insular spheres.
One parent who emphasized the “community” aspect of Pine Tree recalled doing a lot of research on local elementary schools last year before buying a house where he did. Had his research included academic performance, he might have crossed the state line into Fryeburg — where, amid greater economic disadvantage, 84 percent of Molly Ockett kids meet state expectations in English, and 76 percent in math. In Conway, only 44 percent of middle-schoolers are achieving proficiency in reading, and 22 percent in math. For some, apparently, finding even a narrow sense of community is more important than scholastic quality.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
