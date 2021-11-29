I first met Nellie Potter in 1958, give or take a year. I can picture where I was sitting in Pine Tree School when she came to talk to us about local history, but I had the same desk through the third and fourth grades. It was during her visit that I first learned that I lived in Goshen.
I had often heard my father refer to Goshen Corner while giving directions to our house. In the 1950s, it came up in conversation with a lot of local people from his generation. Goshen Corner was the intersection where the road past our house crossed the first paved road, nearly a mile away. What I didn’t realize was that the crossroads had been the center of a sizable provincial community for most of a century, and that the whole district had been known, unofficially, as Goshen.
Goshen comprised two land grants given to veterans of the French and Indian War. They bordered the original southern boundary of Conway, sandwiched between Walker’s Pond and the Maine State Line. Not until 1800 did the residents opt to join a neighboring town, and with consummate imprudence they chose Conway. Had they annexed themselves to Eaton — which would have been far more logical, geographically — their descendants’ taxes would be a lot lower and they could use the Crystal Lake beach.
A blacksmith shop stood at Goshen Corner, with a general store nearby, on Clark’s Brook. Such industrial and commercial enterprises were perfectly acceptable in remote neighborhoods before we all (or at least most of us) agreed to abide by zoning regulations. In the 1820s the Freewill Baptists built a little church 300 yards south of the corner. A seminary sat across the road for students interested in pursuing education beyond the district schools.
In its heyday, Goshen included five of Conway’s 20 local school districts. Back in the 1920s, Mrs. Potter had taught at the last of those schools, less than a quarter of a mile from Goshen Corner. She knew natives of the district who had grown up there in the 1850s, and she tried to pass their stories on to us. I don’t know if the other kids were listening, but I was.
From then on, I thought of my neighborhood as Goshen. Davis Hill sat inside Conway’s original boundary, but it acquired honorary inclusion in the Goshen district when the town stopped maintaining the direct road from Center Conway to Goshen Corner, forcing most motorists to circle through Goshen.
I was disappointed to learn, in junior high, that New Hampshire had a real, incorporated town named Goshen on the other side of the state. There are, in fact, 15 U.S. towns, townships and cities called Goshen. Another 14 states have unincorporated locations, census-designated places, or cultural features with that name. Texas has three of them, and they’re all ghost towns. Wyoming has a Goshen County.
The biblical Land of Goshen was described as lying on the lower Nile River, in the eastern Delta. It was supposedly granted to the Israelites by the local vizier — just as Stark and Sterling’s Locations were granted to colonial veterans, after the Treaty of Paris. It was from there that Moses led his people out of Egypt.
Lemuel Potter served as the Moses of his tribe in the 1850s, when he was already in his 60s, leading his sons and daughters-in-law from the hills east of Walker’s Pond to flatter and more fertile farmland in Iowa. That began the exodus from Goshen that left half the houses empty and most of the fields overgrown when my own family moved here. A century after Lemuel’s departure, even the name of the community had been eliminated, except for a single road junction.
Goshen was last identified as a neighborhood in Conway town reports around 1915. Thereafter, when mentioned at all, it appeared as South Conway. Now, South Conway itself has been so effectively subsumed by Center Conway that one new Daily Sun columnist wrote several letters to the editor and columns before she finally realized where her new home actually sat. Not caring for the suburban attitudes so prevalent there, I prefer life in Goshen.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.