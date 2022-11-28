Having voted by absentee ballot because of a planned trip to Washington during election week, I found myself surprisingly detached from the angst and anger that came to a crescendo early this month. That doesn’t mean that I was indifferent to the various outcomes. Indeed, there were some real disappointments, but many of them had emanated from the primaries.

Considering the value of Rep. Karen Umberger’s influential legislative position, her defeat only made sense in the context of the reflexive partisanship in the heavily colonized northern end of Carroll County, where the Massachusetts mindset predominates. Up here, the Democratic Party’s “extremist” trope played well, especially among those too lazy to do any homework on candidates. That gave Democrats a slight gain in House seats statewide, but the tactic didn’t succeed everywhere. In other places, the term “extremist” may simply have carried a different connotation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.