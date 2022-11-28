Having voted by absentee ballot because of a planned trip to Washington during election week, I found myself surprisingly detached from the angst and anger that came to a crescendo early this month. That doesn’t mean that I was indifferent to the various outcomes. Indeed, there were some real disappointments, but many of them had emanated from the primaries.
Considering the value of Rep. Karen Umberger’s influential legislative position, her defeat only made sense in the context of the reflexive partisanship in the heavily colonized northern end of Carroll County, where the Massachusetts mindset predominates. Up here, the Democratic Party’s “extremist” trope played well, especially among those too lazy to do any homework on candidates. That gave Democrats a slight gain in House seats statewide, but the tactic didn’t succeed everywhere. In other places, the term “extremist” may simply have carried a different connotation.
For example, despite a costly media blitz that included daily front-page newspaper ads, Rep. Jerry Knirk lost heavily in his bid for re-election in a district running from Eaton to Wakefield. He took it gracefully and philosophically, crediting his defeat to the redrawing of his district with a 7-point Republican lean. That explanation probably seemed logical to someone who was preoccupied with partisan redistricting when he entered the legislature, but his principal Republican contender outpolled him by 17.5 percent. Surely, that must have had something to do with the didactic role Jerry assumed during the pandemic. Even those who most appreciate medical advice, and deliberate seriously on it, usually prefer to make their own decisions about what risks they will take. However altruistic the intentions, associating oneself with an oppressively overcautious policy wouldn’t play well wherever vestiges of Granite State independence survive.
Nationally, Republicans squandered a golden opportunity to punish the ruling party severely over economic conditions for which they share a large measure of responsibility. The GOP not only failed to take back the Senate, but probably lost a seat there, and barely won the House. As the only real talking point Democrats had, Donald Trump’s obsessive, self-absorbed interference served them well at all levels, including here in New Hampshire, where Republicans lost a handy majority in the House and may not retain any majority at all.
Hence the gloating on Saturday of the Sun columnist who flatters himself as the “overeducated clown from Eaton” — whose excess seems to be in credentialing, rather than education, which may take him a few more decades. His unevenly sarcastic parody of reconciliation rhetoric illustrated Trump’s gift to those who cultivate condescension as a means of political persuasion.
In what was evidently intended as a more sincere tone of reconciliation, Anita Burroughs also inadvertently managed to flatter herself and disparage fellow legislators who don’t belong to her party, rejoicing that Granite State voters had turned against “extremists.” The particular “extremists” she probably had in mind were the libertarian Free Staters, who composed barely 4 percent of the General Court before the election. Having no state-level Trump persona against whom they could compare themselves, Democrats in general and Anita in particular selected this tiny faction as their party bugbear, hoping to stigmatize any other Republicans who work with them.
The strategy required a certain blindness to partisan hypocrisy. In one column about Free Staters last spring, Anita invoked “extremist” or “extremism” five times, characterizing Gov. Chris Sununu as their “enabler” for consulting with them on legislation. I wonder what that says about “moderate” President Joe Biden, who seems so intent on satisfying the Progressive extreme of his party.
One Free Stater even suggested that “there should be no age of consent for sexual contact,” Anita gasped. Would Democrats prohibit minors from making momentous decisions on “gender-affirming” surgery?
Given this underlying attitude, I don’t see much hope for the bipartisan governance Anita so frequently promises to pursue — usually toward the end of one of her rants about disrespectful, dishonest, untrustworthy Republicans. Maybe that isn’t a bad thing, either. Legislators have great capacity for doing more harm than good, and the more interested they are in remaining in office, the more consistently and energetically they exercise that talent. Gridlock may be the best medicine for a republic on the brink.
