Sometimes I stockpile “evergreen” columns for that inevitable week when no local news or glaring controversy offers any inspiration. For months I’ve had one in my backup file called “Flatheads,” about those people from away whose attitudes and behavior runs from amusing to absurd. With so much political and cultural ferment lately, there hasn’t been much call for generic fodder.
Eventually, it dawned on me that flatheads play so prominent a part in the more unfortunate trends in our region that a single column could not provide satisfactory treatment. It really requires a periodic, continuing series. I would like to dedicate the inaugural number of that series to the person most responsible for my epiphany on that point. He identified himself as Mike Meehan, and he couldn’t make up his mind whether he lives in Marblehead, Mass., or in Jackson, so he claimed to live in both.
I’ve long wondered about the dynamics of divided domicile. Having had only one home of record since 1954, I’ve always suspected that splitting one’s time and loyalty between two communities diminishes one’s familiarity with (and affinity for) both of them. For anyone with a deep attachment to home, it must feel like being torn in two. That bifurcation seems more literal with Mike Meehan, because only half of him seems to make it to New Hampshire, and it’s just our luck that we don’t get anything but the hind end.
Like many in Marblehead, Mike is evidently a card-carrying Democrat. I deduce that from his reaction to my “Then and Now” piece of Nov. 19, because he bridled so indignantly when I pointed out the similarity between rioting Democrats of 1863 and those of 2020. He purports to read my biweekly squibs for “interesting history about the Mount Washington Valley,” yet he objected to my perfectly valid comparison when it cast an unflattering light on the political cult with which he identifies.
He did not deny this year’s riots. Perhaps I should commend him for backhandedly acknowledging the nationwide radical violence, because Antifa-deniers abound in Congress and in the Democratic Party generally. Instead, it was my description of the Jackson riot of 1863 that he challenged — without evidence, as they always say of Donald Trump. As Trump might, he soothed his bruised partisan pride by impugning my accuracy, and even my veracity, on a subject about which he is conspicuously ignorant. Then, imitating Trump yet again, he arrogantly opined that I should be “terminated” if his un-researched innuendo had any substance.
In an age when most people can’t afford one house, Mike appears to own two, and that comports with being a Democrat. When I aligned with that party, they were generally the poorer folks, but most Democrats I know today (except for a few musicians) are pretty well fixed. Almost all of them came here that way from somewhere else — somewhere like Massachusetts. Maybe Mike worked his way into the immigrant gentry by being cheap, and cheapness would certainly explain why he expects the same documentation in a 500-word article in a free newspaper as he has a right to expect in a 350-page, $35 book. It costs money to dig up history. If Mike wants to check my sources on the Jackson draft riot, let him start by buying a copy of “The Neighbors’ War” from the Conway Historical Society.
I understand he’s really from Massachusetts, where people are used to having things done for them by someone else, but if Mike is proposing a plaque about the riot and its aftermath in the Jackson Library, he might put some of his own effort into it. With a few appointments at the state library he could eventually find the pertinent issues of 19th-century New Hampshire newspapers. I’ll even offer a hint, at no additional charge. Begin with October of 1863 and finish with February of 1864.
As is so often the case with the genus flathead ignorantum, Mike needs a lesson in educating himself on a subject before spouting off about it. Then we can work on his local nomenclature, such as that nonexistent “Mount Washington Valley” he wants someone else to tell him about — for nothing.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
