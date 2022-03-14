When a public official disseminates conspicuously false but personally flattering information on the eve of a plebiscite, it often signals the underlying character of the official, or of the political environment in which he operates. I wonder what Joe Lentini’s March 5 letter in the Daily Sun says about him — published too late for in-kind contradiction before the March 7 annual school meeting, and replete with exaggerated claims to excuse our schools’ increasingly miserable academic performance under his “leadership” as our school board chairman.
In response to a column in which I pointed out the plummeting percentages of Conway schoolchildren who attain basic proficiency in reading and math, Lentini brought up the number of Conway students who are eligible for free and reduced lunches. That figure, which purports to measure the wealth or poverty represented by a school population, is frequently cited as an excuse for academic failure, as though intellectual deficiency is to be expected of children in less affluent households. Poverty can certainly affect academic performance, but our household would have been eligible for free and reduced lunches before Our Favorite Millennial was inducted into the National Honor Society. We simply declined to apply, although Conway schools seemed eager to have everyone try.
According to The Great Lentini (“Make way for a rock climber!”), I was cherry-picking my information because I failed to include the free and reduced lunch statistics. As the editor of this paper can attest, my table on our free and reduced lunch population was not included because there was only room in the column for two of the seven tables I compiled to examine the performance of Conway schools. Lentini’s uninformed assumption notwithstanding, I did look closely at our free and reduced lunch numbers. That’s why I was able to recognize, instantly, that the percentages he claimed had no relation to reality — at least insofar as the Conway School District represents reality to the New Hampshire Department of Education.
Lentini asserted that 35.6 percent of Conway students are “receiving free and reduced lunch.” The state records only 25.8 percent who are eligible for it.
Lentini assures us that our elementary schools “average” 47.46 percent apiece. State numbers instead reveal an average of 35.98 percent.
“One of our schools is 60.8 percent,” Lentini wailed. The highest proportion recorded by NHDOE is, however, only 45.8 percent.
Conway’s district average of 25.8 percent barely exceeds the state average. Several districts our size have much higher ratios of free-lunch kids (although not as high as Lentini alleged). Somersworth’s free-lunch eligibility is 39 percent, and Laconia’s 45.8. Both also have significantly higher Special Education burdens: Somersworth has twice Conway’s percentage, and Laconia nearly so. At last count, those districts were nevertheless keeping abreast of us or passing us, scholastically — despite noticeably lower per-student costs, proportionately fewer teachers, and fewer aides by far.
I won’t call the chairman of our school board a liar. If someone else wants to do so, I will stand quietly aside, but there are several other explanations for the discrepancies between Lentini’s assertions and the official statistics.
First, he alluded to the number of kids “receiving” free lunches, while the state records only the number eligible for them. If Conway schools are handing out free lunches to a couple of hundred ineligible students, it wouldn’t be the first time they have wasted taxpayer money.
Second, Lentini may just be as bad at math as the students who are being pushed through Conway schools. The last test scores available from State Department of Education, dated 2019, show only 29 percent of seventh-graders and 27 percent of eighth-graders proficient in math, even before the pandemic. Those proportions were considerably more than twice as high when Lentini joined the board.
Third, Lentini may be living in the Fantasyland where, if the schools are failing, it’s always because of challenges beyond school board control. It’s a delusion common among school board members — and among the unquestioning lobbying groups that keep them in office.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
