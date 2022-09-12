I can’t remember the last time I rode a train that pulled into Washington’s Union Station. One of the last buildings those tracks pass before the station closes over them is the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service, with which I’ve had a love-hate relationship since about 1968.
As a means of collecting revenue, a tax on income seems less objectionable than a sales or property tax, because — theoretically, at least — the burden only increases in proportion to the ability to pay. As a wage earner and salaried employee, I always assumed that business owners avoided most income tax through accounting tricks. I still suspect that’s the case with bigger operations, but I had not been self-employed long before learning, to my surprise, how much of the gross is consumed by the cost of supplies, equipment and production.
A sales tax hits the poorest hardest, because they often have to spend everything they earn on necessities, so their entire annual income is subjected to that additional tax. Middle-class earners can bank a portion of their overall income free of sales tax — or at least they could do that until Democrats took control of the economy. Now they’re beginning to learn what it’s like to have to spend entire paychecks just to cover living expenses.
The most compelling objection to property taxes is that they encourage overdevelopment by forcing moderate earners who inherit open land — or the aging owners of such land — to sell it for house lots and retail sprawl, thereby eliminating crucial greenspace. This phenomenon is particularly destructive in towns like ours, where highly organized factions of parents and school employees in their peak earning years squeeze their less-affluent neighbors disproportionately to fund the staff-bloated boondoggles they hold up as excuses for public education.
While the income tax therefore seems the most equitable, the agency that administers its extraction has always been held in low regard, mainly because it represents ultimate government power over average citizens, but also because of occasional internal misconduct. A 1972 magazine expose on agent “quotas” included the revelation that agents often reduced taxpayer refunds by arbitrary, predetermined amounts, mailing the refund check with a boilerplate memo explaining that an “error” had been discovered in the return. A common amount for that ploy was $20, and it was most often used against low-wage filers because they were so unlikely to complain. I read that whistleblower’s article with particular interest, for my 1967 return had been reduced by $20 over an unspecified “error.”
We’ve all heard horror stories of brute-force IRS tactics against individuals, and five years ago agency officials apologized for specifically targeting conservative organizations for aggressive auditing, but except for 1967 my own impression was pretty positive. As wealth-redistribution schemes like Obamacare and lockdown-relief make tax filing more complicated and confusing, the more mistakes we make, but last spring IRS staff found such a mistake for us, and sent us a check in excess of $1,600 to cover it. I still can’t understand how we merited that windfall, but honest IRS watchdogs still seemed to be on duty just over a year ago.
This year, however, we calculated a much larger refund, mainly because I gauged withholding from my Social Security on an overoptimistic expectation of self-employment income. My postal receipt shows that I mailed our return to Kansas City on March 23, and an agent signed for it there on April 6, but more than five months later it remains unprocessed. Worse yet, the IRS no longer seems to have live employees who can say what the hell is going on. The website suggests it could now take six months or more to do what only recently took six weeks.
What could be more illustrative of institutional disarray than such abrupt and extensive confusion at the fiscal heart of our administrative system — and just as it has to pump ever-greater quantities of cash to fund the election-eve government giveaways of Santa Claus Democrats? Is the burden on the U.S. Treasury so intense now that it just can’t afford to give back what I overpaid? Or is the IRS the canary in the coal mine for governmental collapse?
