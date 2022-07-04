You don’t always get what you pay for. You might realize an impressive bargain in terms of quantity or durability by spending a little more, or do well enough spending less, but cutting corners can wind up wasting money. There’s a sweet spot to prudent economy, but one sure way to pay more than necessary (and be disappointed anyway) is to assume that cost doesn’t matter.
At both recent meetings where the school board discussed closing an elementary school, different parents said that money does not matter — or should not — when it comes to “educating” their children. Some of those parents drew $12,000 or more in “tax credits” last year, simply for having four children. It’s almost understandable that money might matter less to a family receiving enough federal handouts to cover the taxes on two average Conway homes.
One major point of contention was class size. “Small class sizes are consistent with student achievement,” said one woman, but Conway’s scholastic record contradicts that. Enrollment has been dropping for two decades now, and class sizes have been shrinking with it. In Conway’s elementary grades, classes were an average of about 18 percent larger in 2012 than now, yet student assessment results were far better 10 years ago. SAU 9’s 2012 “report card” showed 95 percent of Conway sixth-graders reading as well or better than expected, but the latest state results indicate that only 49 percent read satisfactorily. In 2012, 87 percent of Conway’s sixth-grade students tested “proficient” or better at math, but only 45 percent do so now.
Smaller class sizes have gained Conway kids absolutely nothing. Unlimited and unquestioning support for school spending, meanwhile, has created a confident culture of inefficiency that has served students badly. Performance doesn’t matter; the money will still keep flowing.
Per-student spending in Conway’s elementary schools nearly matches the Oyster River District, where a population of parents drawing comfortable salaries from UNH demands top-flight education for their children. Class sizes in Oyster River’s elementary grades run 25 to 30 percent larger than in Conway, yet about three-quarters of Oyster River kids still meet state proficiency levels in math and reading. Unfortunately, Conway resembles Oyster River only in spending. Our performance in state assessment tests comes closer to that of dirt-poor Groveton.
High cost and poor performance blight Conway’s upper grades, too. Our per-student spending at Kennett High School comes within $130 of Oyster River High, where 88 percent of 11th-grade students met expectations in reading in 2021, and 66 percent in math. Their counterparts at Kennett scored about 30 points lower in each category, barely squeaking past Groveton juniors in math and doing only somewhat better than them in reading.
We’re now told that test scores mean little in measuring student learning. If so, then why do children test so well in Durham and Hanover, where education is the central business of the community, and kids learn as much at home as at school? Why are the value and validity of standardized tests so vigorously questioned by school officials and their cheerleaders only now that they’re hitting bottom? SAU 9’s publicity machine went into overdrive just a few years ago, when standardized test results briefly cast Kennett High School in a flattering light (at least when handicapped for economic disadvantage).
If assessment results had plunged as badly in Durham and Hanover as they have here over the past decade, I wonder if school administrators there would still be pocketing the raises that the SAU 9 board routinely hands out, regardless of performance. Not that I particularly blame our administrators, except insofar as they seem reluctant to resist parental pressure for indulgence over inculcation, and curricular diversity over disciplinary depth.
A quarter of a century ago, SAU 9 Superintendent Harry Benson seemed unafraid to make recommendations that might displease parents, the teachers union or any other faction. Back then, it seemed more obvious who the educational leader was. Harry insisted on making efficient use of educational resources in order to earn the broadest possible support for local schools. He would have calculated whether it was prudent to consolidate underused facilities, and told us what he thought we should do. We’re missing that leadership now.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
