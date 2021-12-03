The burden of COVID disease in New Hampshire is currently very high. We are seeing increased numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The hospitalizations are an enormous burden on our capacity for taking care of all patients, not just those with COVID.
It is very difficult to find beds for folks needing intensive care or specialist care throughout New England. New Hampshire has the most trouble with this. Overwhelmingly, the hospitalized patients, the patients in intensive care beds and the deaths are among unvaccinated people.
Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to combat this disease. New Hampshire is 63 percent vaccinated. That number has not risen much in the past four months. Bringing our vaccination numbers up from their current numbers to 85-90 percent would go a long way toward turning this around and getting us all back to more normal lives.
To get there we need to address concerns about the COVID vaccine. The most common of these is that the vaccine is potentially harmful or that it is ineffective. Both of these concerns are unwarranted and based on misinformation.
We have been collecting data on the vaccine since the initial trials in late 2020. Over 400 million doses of vaccine have been given to Americans and all “adverse events” are collected as best we can in a database called VAERS, which is maintained by the Department of Health and Human Services.
There are two key facts to know about VAERS data. One, it is voluntary. Cases are submitted by patients, doctors and nurses, and include any reaction, illness or death following vaccination. There are mandatory reporting rules for health-care providers, but we inevitably do not collect every event.
Second, it is raw data that does not indicate any causal relation to the vaccine. What does this mean?
When we started vaccinating nursing home residents we saw heart attacks, strokes and deaths in the weeks following vaccination. However, all those things are common in nursing home patients, and we see the same every year.
We see the same in nursing home residents who are not vaccinated. How do we tell if there is a causal relationship? We do statistical analysis on the data with comparison to control groups. How many people in nursing homes had heart attacks, strokes, and how many deaths were there in a comparable group who were not vaccinated?
Are there excess events or deaths in the vaccinated group? We do the same with other groups of people. We compare vaccinated with unvaccinated and look for a signal of excess events in the vaccine group which would suggest a possible causal relationship. When we do this we see only a very tiny number of adverse events that are likely to be related to vaccination.
You can find misinformation on the internet suggesting that the vaccines have “caused” 10,000, 8,000 or 17,000 deaths. These articles are false and represent misinterpretation of the VAERS database. They are simply listing all recorded events or deaths in the database and assuming they were all caused by the vaccine. This is wrong for the reasons I just discussed. The raw data does not show a cause. It must be analyzed and compared to non-vaccinated similar groups to show that. When this is done those numbers shrink away to almost nothing.
Why would people publish this misinformation? There are many reasons. There are people who do it for money. They are trying to build up “followers” and make money on internet ads. Others are selling “natural remedies” or other “treatments” to unsuspecting victims.
Second, there really was a documented effort by Russian actors to push disinformation regarding COVID in the spring of 2021. Some of this is still going on. It makes sense as way to weaken our country.
Third, there are folks who have developed an anti-vaccine set of beliefs and they use anything they can find to bolster that argument.
Lastly, there are a lot of folks who re-post these reports in good faith because they don’t question what they read.
Vaccination is our best way forward together to restore a normal life and minimize illness and death from this virus. There is a lot of misinformation in circulation and it is hard to sort through. I encourage you to bring your questions and concerns to your doctor.
(If you don’t have a doctor to consult, send your medical-related questions to this newspaper. I would be happy to address them in the future.)
Victor Lazaron is a general surgeon specialist at Memorial Hospital.
