On Monday of last week, a horrified world watched Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kill a handcuffed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck while he pleaded for mercy. My first question is: Why wasn’t Chauvin arrested for murder until Friday?
My second question is: How does anyone know racism made Chauvin do that? Because the cop is white and the victim was black? Could Chauvin be an equal opportunity brute? Looking for evidence that he’s racist, all I could find was a Mercury News interview with the owner of a nightclub at which, ironically, both Chauvin and Floyd worked, Floyd as a bouncer. The owner said Chauvin was overly aggressive with black patrons who were fighting compared to Hispanic patrons who were.
If, as reported in multiple venues, there were multiple previous complaints about Chauvin, how did he keep his job? The police commissioner is black. The state attorney general is black. The U.S. congresswoman for the district is black. Leftist Democrats have controlled the city and state for decades. All have more influence on local police behavior than some nebulous concept like “systemic racism.”
Rather than look in the mirror, they blame others. Some blamed President Donald Trump. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blamed drug cartels. Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington blamed white supremacists. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also blamed white supremacists, organized crime, and foreign elements; then he actually cried at a press conference.
Leftist Mainstream Media blame systemic racism. On leftist Joy Reid’s MSNBC show over the weekend, author Bakari Sellers said: “This is not just about George Floyd. This is about systemic racism and systemic injustice and systemic oppression.” Also appearing was Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in whose district the riots began. She and Joy Reid nodded solemnly while Sellers blamed systemic racism. On ABC’s “This Week last Sunday, Omar said: “There really was also many people who chose to demonstrate and not abide by the curfew, who felt like they also were terrorized by the presence of tanks, by the presence of the National Guard, and a militarized police.”
The longtime left-wing paper called The Nation ran the headline: “There’s Only One Possible Conclusion: White America Likes Its Killer Cops.” Writer Elie Mystal claims: “The police are never going to voluntarily stop killing black and brown people … until the majority of white people in this country make the killings stop.”
Leftist public schools are teaching lessons on “systemic racism,” but what, exactly, is that? If you look it up, you won’t find a definition that doesn’t employ circular reasoning. Google it, for example, and among the first hits will be Ben & Jerry’s take, entitled: “7 Ways We Know Systemic Racism Is Real.” The first way is: “Racism At Every Level of Society” and it goes on listing racial disparities in wealth distribution, education, housing and health care. All are assumed to be caused by racism of whites against blacks — circular reasoning again.
During the Obama administration, the U.S. Department of Education started offering lessons on “systemic racism” for public schools using the same circular reasoning: “Implicit racial bias can help us to better understand how institutional (systemic) racism and other forms of bias affect educational experiences of students from marginalized communities.” They, too, list the disparities and blame racism.
Several of our big-city police chiefs blame Antifa for turning peaceful demonstrations into riots. So does Attorney General Barr and President Trump. Meanwhile, Democratic New York City Mayor Bill DiBlasio’s daughter was arrested for throwing rocks at police. Omar’s daughter tweeted support for rioters. Minnesota Attorney General and former congressman Keith Ellison also showed support. So did his son. All are Democrats, and Keith Ellison is a former DNC Chairman.
Look around at the cities in which people are rioting. All have been run by Democrats for decades. There’s definitely a pattern here, but don’t expect Mainstream Media to report on it.
Tom McLaughlin lives in Lovell, Maine. He can be reached on his website at tommclaughlin.blogspot.com.
