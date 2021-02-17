For several years now I’ve been hosting a local TV show called “Left & Right” on Valley Vision.
It evolved from a previous show called “Taking Sides,” hosted by New Hampshire investment counselor Anthony Cloutier. I was a frequent guest there beginning about 11 years ago and was expected to argue for the conservative side because of views expressed in my newspaper column. Cloutier eventually lost interest, however, and I sort of took over, inviting people to argue opposing viewpoints on issues of the day. So, the show was renamed.
Sometimes, however, my invited guests are not completely comfortable with being called leftists. While a few were, others consider themselves moderate, center-left or libertarian even though I considered them liberal or leftist based on their writings. Think also that President Joe Biden emerged from a large pool of leftist Democrat candidates as a moderate, although many pundits are questioning that characterization based on his recent executive orders. So, what exactly does it mean to be on the left in today’s parlance? And what characterizes someone on the right?
One’s position on abortion is probably the over-arching criterion. Leftists today are overwhelmingly pro-abortion while those on the right are usually against it. All the Democrats who ran for president in the past several election cycles were pro-abortion while only a few Republicans were. The second-biggest issue would have to be the role of government. Right-wing conservatives consider government a necessary evil and would agree with a 19th-century statement by both Henry David Thoreau and John O’Sullivan: “That government is best which governs least.”
The left attempts to solve problems by instituting government programs. The right leaves them to private individuals acting alone or in concert. The left would see more power exercised by the central government in Washington, D.C. The right would uphold constitutional limits on federal government power and, when possible, devolve to states or to the people as the 10th Amendment states. The left believes in universal healthcare funded by the federal government. The right opposes that and believes competition between private health insurance companies would lower costs.
The left pushes income equality. It would raise taxes on the rich and spend on social programs. However, despite trillions spent on social programs beginning with President Johnson’s “War on Poverty” over more than half a century, poverty seems to be winning. The right would reduce taxes, reduce government regulation of business, and balance the federal budget. However, Republican presidents Reagan, the two Bushes and Trump preached such principles and were considered “right,” but the size of government and the federal debt both expanded under their administrations.
Regarding education, the left would make public colleges and universities free and abolish existing student loan debt. It’s already changing K-12 public school curricula in Illinois, Minnesota, Massachusetts and other states to accentuate “social justice” even in English, math and science. Literature by white men is being abolished. LGBT issues are broadly emphasized as well as a “non-binary gender spectrum” with more than two sexes. This week, Illinois is expected to rule outright that teachers must: “embrace and encourage progressive viewpoints and perspectives.”
In leftist history curricula, white men like Washington, Franklin, Jefferson and others are de-emphasized or ignored altogether and replaced by “people of color.” The right champions achievements of western civilization in science, math and literature. It would teach those along with governing principles based on individual liberty and proposed by Founding Fathers like Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Hamilton. It stresses civics lessons portraying the U.S. Constitution as the best plan for government ever designed in human history.
Although I saw some of this coming when I was still teaching U.S. history 10 years ago, I never would have believed how far and how fast the left has been able to push its agenda in our schools.
Regarding immigration, the left would virtually ignore illegal immigration, end deportations and stop building a border wall. The right generally opposes illegal immigration and especially welfare for illegal immigrants, although some factions of the Republican Party do not. Aside from them, the right supports a border wall, deportations of illegals and strictly limiting immigrants from terror-supporting countries like Iran and Syria.
The left favors strict gun control. It would confiscate “assault rifles” without defining exactly what those are. It would limit ammunition sales, the size of gun clips, more strictly control concealed carry permits and institute more stringent background checks. The right stresses a literal interpretation of the second clause of the Second Amendment: “…the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
This isn’t a complete list of left/right issues, but only a start. On future shows, I’ll ask my guests if they agree with the above outline of what comprises the left and the right in 2021 America.
Tom McLaughlin lives in Lovell, Maine. Reach him at tommclaughlin.blogspot.com.
